[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprisingly Visits a Hospital to Meet Patients with Rare Illnesses

Actor Park Seo Jun made a surprise visit to a hospital to meet patients with rare illnesses.Recently, some photos of Park Seo Jun at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul started circulating online.They were photos of Park Seo Jun around the hospital with a bright smile on his face.It turned out the actor had visited the hospital for a good cause―to deliver donation to the hospital alongside a representative of one brand that he was modelling for.On this day, they handed in total of 100 million won (approximately 85,400 dollars) to the person in charge together, stating that they wanted the money to be used to help young patients with cancer.Following that, Park Seo Jun went to see some patients at the hospital where young patients with rare illnesses were at.Not only did he exchanged a warm conversation with them, but he also took some photos with the ones who told him that they were his fan.Park Seo Jun's kind act is making a lot of people's cold winter days warmer right now.(Credit= Online Community, Domino's Pizza Korea)(SBS Star)