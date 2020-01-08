SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprisingly Visits a Hospital to Meet Patients with Rare Illnesses
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprisingly Visits a Hospital to Meet Patients with Rare Illnesses

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.08 14:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprisingly Visits a Hospital to Meet Patients with Rare Illnesses
Actor Park Seo Jun made a surprise visit to a hospital to meet patients with rare illnesses.

Recently, some photos of Park Seo Jun at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul started circulating online.

They were photos of Park Seo Jun around the hospital with a bright smile on his face.
Park Seo JunPark Seo JunIt turned out the actor had visited the hospital for a good cause―to deliver donation to the hospital alongside a representative of one brand that he was modelling for.

On this day, they handed in total of 100 million won (approximately 85,400 dollars) to the person in charge together, stating that they wanted the money to be used to help young patients with cancer.Park Seo JunFollowing that, Park Seo Jun went to see some patients at the hospital where young patients with rare illnesses were at. 

Not only did he exchanged a warm conversation with them, but he also took some photos with the ones who told him that they were his fan.Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun's kind act is making a lot of people's cold winter days warmer right now.

(Credit= Online Community, Domino's Pizza Korea)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙