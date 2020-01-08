SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Reveals that She Only Had a Week off in Total Last Year
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.08
K-pop artist IU shared how hectic her life was last year.

On January 7 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Night Letter', IU made a guest appearance.IUDuring the talk, the host Kim Yi-na asked IU, "Your concert tour has just ended, right? Last year must've been a busy year for you."

IU laughed and answered, "You're right. It was such a hectic year. I almost had no days of rest in 2019, actually."

She continued, "I looked at the calendar the other day and realized that I only took about a week off in total last year."IUAs Kim Yi-na looked at her with worried eyes, IU responded, "It's all good though. My body feels a little exhausted for sure, but my mind's in a great condition."

She went on, "I feel like I wrapped up the year well with my concert tour, so I feel fantastic right now."IULast year, IU led a drama 'Hotel Del Luna', released a mini album 'Love poem' and special single 'First Winter', held a fan meeting as well as concert tour.

(Credit= 'bamletter' Instagram, tvN Hotel Del Luna, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
