[SBS Star] Gary to Make a Television Show Comeback with His Son

Hip-hop artist Gary is making a television show comeback with his son next month.On January 7, KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman' confirmed that Gary will be joining the show with his son.'The Return of the Superman' is a reality television show that shows the day of celebrity fathers taking care of their children without anyone's assistance.Following his departure from SBS' variety show 'Running Man' in October 2016, Gary got married and had a son.Since then, he made his family his top priority and took some time off from work in the entertainment industry.This will mark his return to the industry in over three years.His son Kang Ha-oh is said to be 26-month old who shares the same interest in music as Gary.He apparently also likes to play instruments and sing songs just like his father.Many are excited for Gary's return in years as well as to check out the chemistry between him and his son.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, 'KANG GARY' YouTube)(SBS Star)