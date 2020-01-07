SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY LIA Falls Hard on Her Knees After Accidentally Stepping on a Long Skirt
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.07 18:22
K-pop girl group ITZY's member LIA fell hard after accidentally stepping on actress Jung Eun Chae's long skirt at 'Golden Disc Awards'.

On January 4, the first day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Following the end of the awards ceremony when fans were watching some fan-taken videos of ITZY, they noticed LIA falling hard.

It occured during the time when the members of ITZY were on stage to receive their trophy, getting ready to deliver an acceptance speech.
LIAAfter handing the trophy to ITZY, the award presenter Jung Eun Chae, who was wearing an extremely long skirt that stretched to the back of her, walked away.

LIA thanked her and moved towards her to stand next to the rest of the members.

While doing so, LIA happened to step on the dress, and fell really hard on her knees as a consequence.LIALIA seemed quite shocked at first, but immediately got up and looked at the members as if she was fine.

She then made a gesture to Jung Eun Chae and fans that she was okay.

After that, LIA stood with a smile as if nothing had happened.
 

Although LIA's management agency had not said anything about her injury, but some fans stated that LIA was absent from the artist zone after getting off the stage after the acceptance speech. 

Lots of fans around the world are worried about LIA, and hoping that her knees are not still in any severe pain.

(Credit= '짜가 JJa Ga' YouTube, JTBC 34th Golden Disc Awards)

(SBS Star)  
