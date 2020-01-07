SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares How BTS & Super Junior's Music Helped Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares How BTS & Super Junior's Music Helped Her

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.07 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares How BTS & Super Juniors Music Helped Her
Actress Kim Tae-hee shared how music by K-pop boy groups BTS and Super Junior helped her.

On January 5, the second day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, Kim Tae-hee attended the awards ceremony as an award presenter.Kim Tae-heeBefore announcing the Main Prize winners for the Best Album category, Kim Tae-hee shared a few words.

Kim Tae-hee said, "I made debut as an actress in 2000. It's already been 20 years since then. During the last 20 years, there were times when I was feeling extremely exhausted and stressed out. What helped me the most at those times was K-pop."

She continued, "Listening to K-pop gave me strength to keep moving forward and comforted me during tough times."Kim Tae-heeThe actress went on, "I'm actually returning to small screen for the first time in five years soon. As it had been so long, I hesitated a lot when it came to choosing my next project, and struggled to make the decision of when to make a comeback. K-pop once again helped me very much at that time; it gave me confidence and courage."

Then, she announced the winners at the same time as saying, "Songs by these K-pop groups helped me the most―BTS and Super Junior's. Congratulations on winning the Main Prize for the Best Album category, BTS and Super Junior!"Kim Tae-heeRecently, Kim Tae-hee confirmed to lead tvN's upcoming fantasy drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama'.

(Credit= JTBC 34th Golden Disc Awards, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙