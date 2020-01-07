[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares How BTS & Super Junior's Music Helped Her

Actress Kim Tae-hee shared how music by K-pop boy groups BTS and Super Junior helped her.On January 5, the second day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, Kim Tae-hee attended the awards ceremony as an award presenter.Before announcing the Main Prize winners for the Best Album category, Kim Tae-hee shared a few words.Kim Tae-hee said, "I made debut as an actress in 2000. It's already been 20 years since then. During the last 20 years, there were times when I was feeling extremely exhausted and stressed out. What helped me the most at those times was K-pop."She continued, "Listening to K-pop gave me strength to keep moving forward and comforted me during tough times."The actress went on, "I'm actually returning to small screen for the first time in five years soon. As it had been so long, I hesitated a lot when it came to choosing my next project, and struggled to make the decision of when to make a comeback. K-pop once again helped me very much at that time; it gave me confidence and courage."Then, she announced the winners at the same time as saying, "Songs by these K-pop groups helped me the most―BTS and Super Junior's. Congratulations on winning the Main Prize for the Best Album category, BTS and Super Junior!"Recently, Kim Tae-hee confirmed to lead tvN's upcoming fantasy drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama'.(Credit= JTBC 34th Golden Disc Awards, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)