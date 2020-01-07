[SBS Star] Yoona Passes Intermediate Chinese Speaking Test Despite Her Hectic Life

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation passed intermediate Chinese speaking test in spite of her hectic life.On January 6, Yoona updated her Instagram with a screenshot that showed a test result for Intermediate HSKK.It said that Yoona had taken the test on December 1, 2019, and there was 'PASS' written at the bottom.HSKK is an international standardized test of Chinese language proficiency that specifically assesses the non-native test takers' oral Chinese abilities.Over this screenshot, Yoona proudly wrote, "I took the test last year and passed it this year."In response to Yoona's impressive achievement, fans left many comments giving her a big round of applause online.They wrote comments such as, "Wow, I can't find any time to study in my life and it isn't as busy as Yoona's! I have so much respect for her.", "Well done, girl!", "Yoona certainly is not only beautiful, but also smart. She's got everything!" and so on.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)