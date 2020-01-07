[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's Agencies Deny Their Marriage Rumors

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's management agencies once again denied rumors stating that there is romance between the two stars.On January 6, two different stories about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started circulating online.One was that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were getting prepared to get married following their drama 'Crash Landing on You'.The other one was that they had recently broken up after being together for a while.In response to these stories, both management agencies commented, "All these stories are not even worth mentioning, because they are just completely false."They continued, "We believe people have made them up and spread them, as 'Crash Landing on You' is in a lot of people's interest at the moment."Back in the beginning of last year, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were swept up in dating rumors not only once, but twice.At that time, both sides quickly denied them as well.Previously during the press conference for 'Crash Landing on You' in December 2019, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin spoke about their dating rumors.They laughingly said, "When we first heard that there were rumors going around saying that we were dating each other, we just laughed them off."Currently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are leading tvN's romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' together.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)