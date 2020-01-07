[SBS Star] IU to Join a New Agency Established by Her Longtime Manager

K-pop artist IU has decided to join a new management agency established by her longtime manager.On January 6, it was announced that IU signed an exclusive contract with Edam Entertainment.Edam Entertainment is a newly-established management agency that was founded by IU's manager Bae Jong-han.Bae Jong-han had been working as IU's manager for the last 12 years since her debut in 2008.It is said that the majority of the staff from IU's current management agency Kakao M's 'Team IU' will be moving to Edam Entertainment to continue supporting IU as well.Kakao M is where IU started out her career as a K-pop artist, and this means she will be leaving Kakao M after 12 years.Meanwhile, IU has recently confirmed to star in an upcoming film 'Dream' (working title) alongside actor Park Seo Jun.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)