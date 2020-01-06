SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok Are Expecting Their First Child
[SBS Star] GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok Are Expecting Their First Child

Singer GUMMY is revealed to be pregnant right now.

On January 6, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported, "GUMMY is currently 7-week pregnant. The baby is due in the second half of the year."GUMMYIn response to the report, GUMMY's management agency C-JeS Entertainment commented, "Yes, it is true that GUMMY is 7-week pregnant."

The agency continued, "GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok were over the moon when they heard that they were going to have a baby. They are very excited to become a mother and father." 

They added, "We are planning on cutting down as many GUMMY's future promotional activities as possible so that she can focus on taking care of herself and the baby. Please send them lots of warm congratulatory messages."GUMMY and Cho Jung SeokGUMMY and actor Cho Jung Seok first met through a mutual friend in 2013.

After being together for about two years, they made their relationship public in 2015.

Then in October 2018, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok married each other. GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
