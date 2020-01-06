SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JIN Copies V Who Falls on Red Carpet to Make Sure He Does Not Get Embarrassed
[SBS Star] JIN Copies V Who Falls on Red Carpet to Make Sure He Does Not Get Embarrassed

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.06 17:39 Updated 2020.01.06 17:41 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member V fell on the red carpet and his fellow member JIN was spotted copying him to make sure he did not get embarrassed.

On January 5, the second day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

In prior to the awards ceremony, all artists attended the red carpet event for photos and a brief interview. JINRight after the members of BTS arrived in front of the press wall, V suddenly tripped on his own foot.

V ended up kneeling down on the red carpet towards the cameras, looking completely lost.

SUGA, who was next to V at that time, tried to help him back up while the others were just watching them.JINThen, all of a sudden, JIN knelt down on the red carpet just like how V was posing.

It seemed as if JIN was trying to say, "Don't get embarrassed, V. You're not the only one like that."

As soon as JIN knelt down though, JUNGKOOK laughed and held him back up in order to properly pose for cameras.
 
Upon seeing this, fans wrote comments such as, "Awww! How sweet and thoughtful of JIN!", "This is cute, but I'm worried about V's knees. Hope he's not in any pain right now.", "Yes, 'Kim' brothers always have each other's back!" and so on.

(Credit= 'JTBC PLUS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
