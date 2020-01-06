[SBS Star] YG Ent. Shares Plans for TREASURE's Upcoming Debut & Ha Yoon-bin's Departure

Management agency YG Entertainment has announced future plans for their new boy group TREASURE and one of the members' departure.On January 6, YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding the 13 winners of last year's survival audition show 'YG Treasure Box'.YG Entertainment said, "First, we would like to thank all fans who had long-waited TREASURE's debut. We would like to break three different news to you today. The first one is that, as you know, we had previously selected seven members for a group called TREASURE and six members for a group called MAGNUM, and named them TREASURE 13 as a whole."The agency continued, "However, it had recently been decided that all members will be combined and be under the name TREASURE. This was a careful decision made for the success of TREASURE, so we ask for your kind understanding."YG Entertainment said, "The second thing is that we plan on providing as much support to the members of TREASURE for them to actively participate in writing lyrics and composing songs. We originally had stated that we were not going to allow them to do this, but we decided to rule this statement out, as their songs which they had produced themselves in the last several months had been highly evaluated."They went on, "Lastly, one of the members Ha Yoon-bin departed from TREASURE on December 31, 2019. After a long and hard thought, Ha Yoon-bin told us that he felt that he wanted to go solo rather than be in a group. Although it is sad, we decided to respect his decision and our contract was terminated on the last day of 2019."Then, YG Entertainment wrapped up their statement by saying, "As a 12-member group, TREASURE will showcase new videos via various social media channels starting this month. We are planning on doing everything we can for the group's successful debut."Last year, YG Entertainment shared that TREASURE13 was going to make debut between May and July.Nevertheless, with TREASURE13's main producer Yang Hyun Suk's allegations of arranging sexual escort services to his foreign investors, TREASURE13's debut was postponed indefinitely.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)