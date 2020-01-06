SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MOMO Apologizes to Fans for Surprising Them with Dating News with HeeChul
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.06 15:47
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMO Apologizes to Fans for Surprising Them with Dating News with HeeChul
K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO apologized to fans for surprising them with dating news with boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul.

On January 6, MOMO shared a handwritten letter on the official fan site for ONCE (the name of TWICE's fandom).MOMOIn the letter, MOMO said, "ONCE, I have many things to say to you, so I decided to write you a letter. It's already our fifth year to welcome a new year together. Can you believe it?"

She continued, "It was my goal to build happier memories with you this year. However, I feel bad that I have shocked a lot of you since the first week of 2020. I'm really sorry about that."MOMOThe K-pop star went on, "I actually wasn't sure writing this to you was something that I should do, but I have always spoken to you about everything that was going around with me, so..."

She went on, "I just want to emphasize how important you are to me. You give me so much energy. You honestly are my love and pride. I'm not sure if I'm making any sense right now, but what I basically want to say is that you are very precious to me. Happy New Year, ONCE!"MOMOEarlier on January 2, MOMO and HeeChul's management agency confirmed that the two stars are dating each other.

(Credit= 'kimheenim' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
