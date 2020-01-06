[SBS Star] GUMMY Expresses Love for Cho Jung Seok During Her Acceptance Speech

Singer GUMMY expressed love for her husband actor Cho Jung Seok during her acceptance speech at this year's 'Golden Disc Awards'.In the evening of January 5, the second day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.At this event, GUMMY took an award 'The Best OST of 2019' home.After receiving the trophy, GUMMY said, "Wow, thank you. It's such a great honor to be receiving this award that I feel like it will lead me to good things this year. I would like to thank my fans, friends, agency staff and family for everything they've done for me."Then, GUMMY shyly smiled and said, "I've never mentioned him at a place like this in the past, but would like to thank my husband here today."She continued, "He always makes me feel like a better person as well as a better singer. Thank you so much, my love."Upon hearing her sweet acceptance speech, the audience screamed out loud and gave her a huge round of applause.After about five years of being in a relationship, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok married each other in October 2018.(Credit= JTBC 34th Golden Disc Awards, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)