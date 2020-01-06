[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Is Making a Special Appearance in Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's Drama?

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is in talks to make a special appearance in actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's romance drama 'Crash Landing on You'.On January 5, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Kim Soo Hyun was recently offered a special role in 'Crash Landing on You'.In the report, it said that Kim Soo Hyun is still considering the offer at the moment, but likely to take it.If he decides to join the drama, then he would be shooting his scenes this week.'Crash Landing on You' is written by screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who previously wrote Kim Soo Hyun and actress Jun Ji Hyun's mega-hit drama 'Love from Star' (2013).Park Ji-eun and Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing friendship allowed this possible special appearance to happen.Regarding this, however, the production team of 'Crash Landing on You' have not stated what exact role he would be playing nor how long he would make an appearance.First aired on December 14, 'Crash Landing on You' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM KST.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, SBS funE)(SBS Star)