[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Personally Responds to Dating Rumors with 19-year Older Kim Hee-won
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.03 17:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Personally Responds to Dating Rumors with 19-year Older Kim Hee-won
Actress Park Bo Young personally responded to dating rumors with a 19-year older actor Kim Hee-won.

Recently, one online community user revealed CCTV images of Park Bo Young and Kim Hee-won online.

The images showed Park Bo Young and Kim Hee-won sitting at one café in Yeongdeok together.

Not long after the images were shared, a lot of people started suspecting that they were on a secret date.Park Bo YoungThen on January 3, Park Bo Young took her fan site to deny the dating rumors herself.

Park Bo Young wrote, "Dating rumors, wow... I guess I'm really a grown-up now. Well, the rumors that are going around are completely not true."

She continued, "Hee-won and I became close while shooting 'Collective Invention' in 2015. We are not dating each other. We are very close friends, that's all. Hee-won is a lot older than I am, but our age didn't get in the way of our friendship."

She added, "It's true that we meet up for a meal quite often though. When we meet, we would sometimes go for some coffee together after a meal as well. When we went to Yeongdeuk, there weren't just a two of us; 'Collective Invention' director was also with us."Park Bo YoungThen, Park Bo Young warned the person who posted the images online and some people who tried to spread made-up stories about her and Kim Hee-won.

The actress angrily said, "I'm going to ask people to take the images down, because those were posted without my consent. Also, it's okay to tell others about what you exactly saw and heard, but please don't make some ridiculous stories up about us. If I feel like they're too much, then I'll not hesitate to file a lawsuit against you."

Lastly, she said, "Anyway, know that I didn't mean to shock you with anything from the first week of the new year. Sorry if I did. Happy New Year, everyone!"Park Bo YoungMeanwhile, Park Bo Young is taking a break from all activities to focus on her treatment and recovery of her arm injury.

(Credit= SBS funE, J.C Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
