[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's New Past Photos Shake Online About
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's New Past Photos Shake Online About

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.03 16:34
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's new past photos are shaking online about because of how great he looks in them.

Recently, some school friends of Cha Eun-woo released new past photos of Cha Eun-woo from the time when he was in elementary school.
Cha Eun-wooThe first two photos were of Cha Eun-woo and his friend giving items to people that had "donation" written on top.

It certainly seemed like him and his friend were doing something for a good cause.Cha Eun-wooThe other photo showed Cha Eun-woo wearing a blue soccer team uniform and gray backpack.

With a slightly red face from playing soccer, he is spotted awkwardly smiling for the camera.Cha Eun-wooIn all these photos, Cha Eun-woo looks exactly the same as how he looks now―cute, handsome, skinny and tall.

Every facial feature of his looks surprisingly the same; which equal "perfect", and everyone is once again going "Wow".

After looking at the photos, they left comments such as, "Can you believe this, guys? There is not a single past photo of Cha Eun-woo that he looks bad in!", "Awww baby Eun-woo! How adorable!", "Oh man, I honestly wish I had his face. I'm serious." and so on.

(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
