[SBS Star] BIGBANG Joins '2020 Coachella' Lineup

K-pop boy group BIGBANG is performing at '2020 Coachella'.On January 3, '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' (Coachella) announced the lineup for the upcoming event in April.'Coachella' is one of the biggest annual music and arts festivals in the United States that is held at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California.In the lineup, there were world-famous artists such as Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Big Sean and more.Out of these many big names though, one immediately caught the attention of K-pop fans, and that was the name BIGBANG.According to 'Coachella', BIGBANG will be performing on two different days on April 10 and 17.This will mark the first time for all four members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, DAESUNG, T.O.P and G-DRAGON to perform together in years.As a result, a great number of fans expressed their excitement following the announcement.They shared posts online saying things like, "Okay, wait a minute. What?! I can't believe it!", "Is this happening for real? I'm so ready for it!", "Can't wait! I've begun counting the days until April 10 already!" and so on.(Credit= 'coachella' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)