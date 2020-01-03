SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG Joins '2020 Coachella' Lineup
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG Joins '2020 Coachella' Lineup

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.03 14:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG Joins 2020 Coachella Lineup
K-pop boy group BIGBANG is performing at '2020 Coachella'.

On January 3, '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' (Coachella) announced the lineup for the upcoming event in April.

'Coachella' is one of the biggest annual music and arts festivals in the United States that is held at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California.BIGBANGIn the lineup, there were world-famous artists such as Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Big Sean and more.

Out of these many big names though, one immediately caught the attention of K-pop fans, and that was the name BIGBANG.

According to 'Coachella', BIGBANG will be performing on two different days on April 10 and 17.BIGBANGThis will mark the first time for all four members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, DAESUNG, T.O.P and G-DRAGON to perform together in years.

As a result, a great number of fans expressed their excitement following the announcement.

They shared posts online saying things like, "Okay, wait a minute. What?! I can't believe it!", "Is this happening for real? I'm so ready for it!", "Can't wait! I've begun counting the days until April 10 already!" and so on. BIGBANG(Credit= 'coachella' Twitter, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙