[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Suddenly Becomes Camera Shy?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Suddenly Becomes Camera Shy?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.03 11:42
Fans are laughing at the reason why K-pop boy group BTS' member V kept going further away from the camera during his recent live broadcast.

On December 31 KST, V spoke to fans by holding a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.

While answering fans' questions, V randomly said, "I feel like I'm sitting too close to the camera now."

After that, he started rubbing his chin and said, "I haven't shaved today, guys. You can see my beard, right? Yeah, you probably can."VThen, he leaned back as far as he could and said, "Okay, I need to move away from the camera as far as I can."

Although he looked perfectly fine, V became too self-conscious and worried that he got up and moved towards the couch at the back of the room.

But this was not the end of V's funny behavior; he later went even further near the lamp behind the couch.VThere, V explained why he had not shaved on that day.

V said, "We're supposed to perform tomorrow and our rehearsal begins early. If I shave my beard today, then it would have grown too much by the time of our performance tomorrow."

He continued, "So, I just thought it would be the best for me to leave it unshaven for the time being and shave it right before I head out the hotel tomorrow morning."
 
Meanwhile, BTS counted down to 2020 for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' at Times Square in New York City, the United States.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
