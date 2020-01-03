SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung Reveals that He Quit Drinking for Lee Bo Young & Their Children
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.03 10:31 View Count
Actor Ji Sung revealed that he quit drinking for his wife Lee Bo Young and their children.

On January 2 episode of tvN's reality show 'RUN', Ji Sung demonstrated great love for his family.

While the cast members were having a conversation, actor Kang Ki-young asked Ji Sung about his married life.

Kang Ki-young said, "I'm married, but we don't have any children yet. It seems like there is a huge difference between being married without children and with children though. Isn't that right, Ji Sung?"

Ji Sung responded, "You're definitely right. My children are the best gift that I could ever ask for. Bo Young and I feel so grateful to have them with us."RUNThen, Kang Ki-young asked, "Did you say that you totally quit drinking before your first child was born?"

Ji Sung answered, "Well, I didn't completely quit at first. I just cut down on my alcohol consumption little by little. Then, I eventually stop drinking it once and for all. At one point, I realized that me drinking wasn't going to help me or our family in any ways."

He explained, "It's impossible to go out and having drinks and raise children properly at the same time. I had to quit drinking in order to parent them well."RUNThe actor continued, "There were times in my life when I relied on alcohol a lot, but you know what? I feel like those times were all useless now."

He added, "Things are not the same anymore as well; I have a family. I would like to live with my wife as long as I can, and also would like to be healthy even after when my children get married themselves. I feel like I can do much more for them if I'm healthy."RUNPreviously in 2013, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got married after six years of being in a relationship together.

Their first child―daughter―was born in 2015, and their son was brought to the world last February.

(Credit= tvN RUN, 'justin_jisung' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
