[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Shares What He Does When He Likes Somebody

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocalist Jung Yong Hwa shared what he does when he likes somebody.On December 29 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Jung Yong Hwa made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jung Yong Hwa was asked, "How do you behave when you like someone? Do you show your feelings to that person?"Jung Yong Hwa answered, "Ah yes, I definitely do. When I like somebody, I can't get her out of my mind for the whole day; I would think of her day and night."The K-pop star continued, "I'm also the type of person who has to express my feelings to her. There is no exception, actually. I must show them."He added with a smile, "Even if she rejects me, I don't give up right away. I would keep trying until she gives me a chance."Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Jung Yong Hwa is making a television show comeback with a special pilot show that is scheduled to be aired during Lunar New Year.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)