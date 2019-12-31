SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Shares the Biggest Lie She Has Ever Told Her Parents
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Shares the Biggest Lie She Has Ever Told Her Parents

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.31 17:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Shares the Biggest Lie She Has Ever Told Her Parents
K-pop artist IU shared the biggest lie she has ever told her parents.

Recently, a page from 'JIEUN BOOK'―official merchandise for IU's fan club members that was released not too long ago―started going around online.

'JIEUN BOOK' contained some random questions and IU's answers to them.IUOn this particular page, it was written, "What was the biggest lie you have ever told your parents?"

Under this question, IU answered, "It is that I sleep well these days."

It seemed like IU lied to her parents, as she did not want them to worry about her.
IUHer short but honest answer is breaking many fans' hearts at the moment.

Ever since the release of 'JIEUN BOOK', they have been flooding online communities with messages to IU.

They wrote, "This breaks my heart. I really hope you sleep well.", "Don't be afraid to let your family and friends know that you're not okay sometimes. It's okay to be not okay, unnie.", "Very thoughtful of her, but please do take care of your health at all times." and so on.IU(Credit= Online Community, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙