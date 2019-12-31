[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG to Join a New Spy Action Film

K-pop boy group GOT7's member JINYOUNG will be joining a new spy action film.On December 31, it was reported that JINYOUNG has confirmed to join an upcoming film titled 'Yacha'.'Yacha' will feature JINYOUNG alongside many renowned actors/actresses such as Seol Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Song Jae-lim, Yang Dong-geun, EL and more.It is about a group of spies called 'yacha', which was formed as a special force in Shenyang, China.Seol Kyung Gu is going to turn into 'Kang-in', who is the leader of the National Intelligence Service Shenyang International Division's elite team called 'Black Team'.JINYOUNG will play the role of the maknae (the youngest/newest member) of 'Black Team' named 'Jung-dae'.Through his management agency, JINYOUNG commented, "I feel extremely honored to be able to act with such great members of the production and acting team."He continued, "I will be working with lots of veteran actors/actresses. That makes me feel excited, but very nervous at the same time. But I'll certainly try my best in every way."JINYOUNG made debut as an actor with KBS' drama 'Dream High 2' in 2012, and has featured in various dramas and films since.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)