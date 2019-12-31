[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Reveal How They Became Close

Actress Shin Sae Kyeong and K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo revealed how they became close.On December 30, '2019 MBC Drama Awards' was held at MBC Hall in Sangam-dong, Seoul.During the event, the hosts Hong Hyun-hee and Hong Yoon-hwa went up to Cha Eun-woo and asked him a question.They said, "I heard that you approached Sae Kyeong first to become close to her. Is this true?"Cha Eun-woo responded, "Ah yes, I did. I just thought I should make a move first, because she is a sunbae (senior)."He went on, "So, I pulled many pranks on her. I actually made a lot of fun of her as well. I feel quite bad about that."To this, Shin Sae Kyeong commented, "Eun-woo constantly joked about with me, and I was confused in the beginning. But I later realized that he was trying to get close to me."Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo co-starred in MBC's historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' that aired this summer.(Credit= MBC)(SBS Star)