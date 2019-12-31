SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Reveal How They Became Close
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Reveal How They Became Close

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.31 14:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Reveal How They Became Close
Actress Shin Sae Kyeong and K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo revealed how they became close.

On December 30, '2019 MBC Drama Awards' was held at MBC Hall in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

During the event, the hosts Hong Hyun-hee and Hong Yoon-hwa went up to Cha Eun-woo and asked him a question.

They said, "I heard that you approached Sae Kyeong first to become close to her. Is this true?"Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo responded, "Ah yes, I did. I just thought I should make a move first, because she is a sunbae (senior)."

He went on, "So, I pulled many pranks on her. I actually made a lot of fun of her as well. I feel quite bad about that."

To this, Shin Sae Kyeong commented, "Eun-woo constantly joked about with me, and I was confused in the beginning. But I later realized that he was trying to get close to me."
Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooShin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooShin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo co-starred in MBC's historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' that aired this summer.

(Credit= MBC)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙