[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior HeeChul Talks About Sulli & Koo Ha Ra During His Recent Live

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul talked about late actresses Sulli and Koo Ha Ra during his latest live broadcast.On December 29, HeeChul went live on YouTube.During the live broadcast, HeeChul spoke about entertainer Yu Jae Seok's acceptance speech at '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards' that was held on the previous day.After winning the Grand Prize at '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards', Yu Jae Seok said, "It's already been almost 10 years since 'Running Man' began. I feel so thankful to be receiving such a huge prize thanks to 'Running Man'."He continued, "I would like to thank my family, fellow cast members, production crew, friends and fans around the world. I also would like to mention these two 'Running Man' guests―Sulli and Ha Ra. Being here makes me think of them a lot. I wish them peace and happiness at a place where they are now. Thank you, Sulli and Ha Ra."Regarding Yu Jae Seok's acceptance speech, HeeChul commented, "When Yu Jae Seok mentioned Sulli and Ha Ra last night, I was really touched. I felt grateful that he mentioned them."He went on, "To be quite honest with you, I tried not to talk about Sulli and Ha Ra in public after their passing. I was scared that my intentions and words would somehow get altered along the way and turn into rumors. What makes it worse is that the girls can no longer respond to them. But yeah, that was an amazing thing for Jae Seok to do."Back on October 14, Sulli was found dead at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.Then about a month and a half later, Koo Ha Ra was also found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Following an investigation, the police concluded that they both took their own lives.HeeChul was very close to Sulli as well as Koo Ha Ra.(Credit= '김희철 KimHeeChul' YouTube, 'koohara__' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)