SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted Watching His Friend's Play at a Theater
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted Watching His Friend's Play at a Theater

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.31 10:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted Watching His Friends Play at a Theater
Actor Song Joong Ki was spotted watching his friend's play at a theater.

On December 28, one popular online community user posted some recent photos of Song Joong Ki on the site.

The photos showed Song Joong Ki wearing a comfortable outfit with a cap and mask, posing alongside fans.

He had no make-up on his face, but his skin was super clear and good looks were shining.

His happy smile suggested he was having a blast where he was.Song Joong KiAlong with the photos, the user said, "My husband bumped into Song Joong Ki when he went to see a play earlier today. I'm so jealous of him."

She continued, "He told me that Song Joong Ki was really good-looking and a huge gentleman."Song Joong KiOn this day, Song Joong Ki had gone to see actor Jin Sun Kyu's play at one theater in Seoul.

Song Joong Ki and Jin Sun Kyu recently became close while shooting their upcoming movie 'The Seungri' together.The SeungriMeanwhile, 'The Seungri' is expected to hit the theaters next year.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙