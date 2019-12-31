[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted Watching His Friend's Play at a Theater

Actor Song Joong Ki was spotted watching his friend's play at a theater.On December 28, one popular online community user posted some recent photos of Song Joong Ki on the site.The photos showed Song Joong Ki wearing a comfortable outfit with a cap and mask, posing alongside fans.He had no make-up on his face, but his skin was super clear and good looks were shining.His happy smile suggested he was having a blast where he was.Along with the photos, the user said, "My husband bumped into Song Joong Ki when he went to see a play earlier today. I'm so jealous of him."She continued, "He told me that Song Joong Ki was really good-looking and a huge gentleman."On this day, Song Joong Ki had gone to see actor Jin Sun Kyu's play at one theater in Seoul.Song Joong Ki and Jin Sun Kyu recently became close while shooting their upcoming movie 'The Seungri' together.Meanwhile, 'The Seungri' is expected to hit the theaters next year.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)