[SBS Star] Mnet States that IZ*ONE & X1 Will Return Soon & Will Give Them Their Full Support

Heo Min-hoe, the CEO of Mnet's owner CJ ENM, officially apologized for the ongoing vote rigging controversy of 'Produce' series.On December 30, Heo Min-hoe held a press conference at CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, Seoul.During the press conference, Heo Min-hoe said, "First of all, I would like to apologize for letting everyone down for what we did. I especially would like to apologize to all the 'Produce' contestants for hurting them so much. I would like to apologize to fans who used their precious time to vote for the contestants as well. I admit that this whole thing is our fault."He continued, "Considering the emotional pain and pressure that the members are experiencing along with the opinions of many fans who support the resumption of their activities, we will work hard to discuss plans for IZ*ONE and X1 to be able to return to the K-pop scene as soon as possible. We are planning to give them as much support as they need."He added, "I also would like to say that all profits that have been received by Mnet through manipulated shows, along with the profits that will be received from IZ*ONE and X1's future promotions, will be given up."Previously, the police confirmed that "the national producers" votes for Mnet's survival audition shows 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' where IZ*ONE and X1 made debut were rigged.Since it was confirmed, both IZ*ONE and X1 have been taking an indefinite hiatus.(Credit= Mnet, 'official.izone' 'x1official101' Facebook)(SBS Star)