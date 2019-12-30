[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Helps Patients at a Hospital with Financial Difficulties

It was revealed that actor Yoo Seung Ho has been helping patients at a hospital with financial difficulties for the last several years.On December 29, one man who claimed to be a father of a child with a rare disease shared a heartwarming story on Yoo Seung Ho's fan site.He said, "Only about two months after our child was born, my wife and I discovered that our son had a rare disease in the liver. In order to treat the disease, he was at Severance Hospital in Shinchon for about a month."He continued, "As we aren't well-off, we really worried about the cost. Towards the end of the last day at the hospital, we were told that the majority of the cost was going to be covered by this person who has been giving financial help to the patients at Severance Hospital for years. We were then told that the person was Yoo Seung Ho. We felt so grateful that he would go out of his way to help us and others like this."Lastly, he added, "Our little one is slightly short and small due to the disease, but he is doing well. He can walk now, too. I would like to thank Yoo Seung Ho once again for helping us. We'll always support you and your work."Not long after this post was shared, another person shared his/her story in the comment section.The person said, "My younger sibling was at Severance Hospital in the past and there was an ill baby staying next to him/her. The baby's parents were financially struggling as well, but later told my brother/sister that Yoo Seung Ho helped them pay for the cost. At that time, I thought, 'Wow, this guy is so amazing.'"Since the stories started going viral online, Yoo Seung Ho's management agency gave their official response.The agency commented, "Yoo Seung Ho actually has been doing lots of good things to make changes in this world for a long time. His help for the patients at Severance Hospital is just one of them. He is very shy about telling people about them though. That's why his good deeds haven't really been going around until now."They continued, "Those stories indeed are all true. He's simply happy that he is able to help people in need."(Credit= 'dandyoo93' Instagram)(SBS Star)