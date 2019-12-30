[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity

MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! is currently in love.Early in the morning of December 30, news outlet SPOTV NEWS reported that MAX Changmin has recently begun a relationship with a woman.In the report, the news outlet stated that MAX Changmin met this woman through a mutual friend and their friendship eventually turned into a relationship soon after.Most of his close friends know about them, but MAX Changmin is said to be extra careful as she is not a celebrity.A few hours after the report was made, MAX Changmin's management agency SM Entertainment gave their official response.The agency said, "It is true that MAX Changmin is dating a non-celebrity at the moment. She's some years younger than he is."Not only is it the first time for MAX Changmin's dating news had been reported since his debut in 2004, but it also is the first time for him to go public with his relationship since then.A lot of fans around the world are sending MAX Changmin a congratulatory message online.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)