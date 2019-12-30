[SBS Star] VIDEO: D.O. Cheers for the Members of EXO at Their Concert

우리 경수 ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/Xz1K7AVu2E — 멜로디어스 : 디오 도경수 (@Melodious_DO) December 29, 2019

K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. was spotted at EXO's concert last weekend.On December 29, the first day of EXO's encore concert 'EXO PLANET #5 -EXplOration [dot]' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.Even before the concert began, EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) screamed at the top of their lungs.It turned out that it was because they unexpectedly saw D.O., who is currently serving in the military, entering the audience.In the audience, D.O. shook EXO's official light stick about with excitement and held a banner with writings high up in the air.He was also spotted filming EXO's performance with the brightest smile on his face.During the encore performance when EXO members mentioned that D.O. had come to the concert, he got up and waved towards them, too.It looked like D.O. enjoyed the concert to the fullest on this day.Meanwhile, D.O. is expected to complete his military service on January 25, 2021.(Credit= 'ournightflight' 'zhongxin_90' '__NOLIMIT618' 'Jo_8i' 'Melodious_DO' Twitter)(SBS Star)