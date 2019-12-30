[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Treats All His Drama Production Team Members to a Warm Padded Vest

Actor Hyun Bin gifted all his drama production team members a warm padded vest.On December 29, news outlet Star News reported that Hyun Bin gave a surprise gift to the production team of his drama.The report stated that Hyun Bin gave each crew a padded vest while filming in the cold in Chungcheongbuk-do.One of the crew told Star News, "Hyun Bin has purchased a padded vest for all of us today. It was such a big surprise. We were very touched by his kind gesture."In response to this report, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment commented, "Yes, it is true that Hyun Bin gave a padded vest to everybody on the filming site earlier today."The agency continued, "Hyun Bin knew how much they were having a difficult time in the freezing weather and wanted to give them something small in return for their hard work. He honestly thinks it was the least he could do for them."Currently, Hyun Bin is busy filming a romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' with actress Son Ye-jin.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)