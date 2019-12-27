SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Shows Support for T-ARA Ji Yeon's Solo Comeback
[SBS Star] IU Shows Support for T-ARA Ji Yeon's Solo Comeback

Published 2019.12.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Shows Support for T-ARA Ji Yeons Solo Comeback
Singer/actress IU showed full support for her close friend Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA.

On December 26, Ji Yeon dropped her second solo mini album 'SENPASS' with a sensual title track 'Take A Hike'.

Later that night, IU took her personal Instagram to root for her friend's first comeback in a while.
IU, Ji YeonIU shared a screenshot of 'Take A Hike' playing on a music streaming application and wrote, "Walking over the map you have created. Park Ji-ddong (Ji Yeon's nickname) is so cool."

She also added some hashtags that says, "Take A Hike", "Ji Yeon", and "Go watch the music video as well. It's amazing."
IU, Ji YeonTo IU's cute yet thoughtful post, Ji Yeon commented, "Save your data. Do a great job and come back safe, kiddo," as IU is currently visiting Jakarta, Indonesia as part of her ongoing Asia tour 'LOVE, POEM'.
 

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'JIYEON2__' Instagram, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
