SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Find BTS V "Begging" His Leader RM So Cute
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Find BTS V "Begging" His Leader RM So Cute

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.27 13:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Find BTS V "Begging" His Leader RM So Cute
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS can't get enough of the cutest interaction between V and RM when they have slept next to each other for the first time since debut.

On the latest episode of BTS' travel variety show 'BTS Bon Voyage Season 4', V and RM became the roommates for the night.
V, RMAccording to V, this was the very first moment for the two BTS members to sleep next to each other since their debut in 2013.

Then V became all needy to RM, begging him if he could hug him or at least hold his hand while sleeping.

Their conversation went:

V: This is our first time sleeping next to each other since we debuted. Can I hug you while I sleep?

RM: Don't you think it's too much? Let's respect the distance between us.

V: You do like me, right?

RM: Of course! But that's different from sleeping in each other's arms.

V: Then can I hold your hand, at least?
 
Fans find this interaction between V and RM so cute, and trended V's words "Can I just hold your hand?" online.

They also commented, "This is so cute. V is such a baby boy.", "Namjoon's reaction though LOL!", "I just love this duo.", and more.
V, RM(Credit= 'etoile_809' Twitter, 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙