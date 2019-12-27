[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Speaks out About Red Velvet WENDY's Recent Accident

EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared his thoughts on the recent accident occurred at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' which led his labelmate Red Velvet's WENDY to be hospitalized.On December 26, EunHyuk took his Instagram to share a lengthy post with a selfie of himself.He wrote, "2019 is coming to an end. Is everyone closing off the year well? In the new year, I hope you to achieve everything that you couldn't achieve this year. I will also prepare well for the upcoming 2020 to stand in front of you all."He continued, "And in 2020, I sincerely hope that all artists will be able to sing and dance the stages they prepared so hard in a proper, safe environment where they can be healthy and uninjured."It seems like EunHyuk has decided to share his thoughts regarding WENDY's unfortunate injury where she fractured her pelvis, wrist, and cheek bones after falling from the stage.EunHyuk and WENDY are both under SM Entertainment, and EunHyuk has seen WENDY ever since she was a trainee and finally debut as a Red Velvet member.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)(SBS Star)