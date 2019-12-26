SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Keeps Touching the Back of V's Hair Like He Is a Puppy?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Keeps Touching the Back of V's Hair Like He Is a Puppy?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.26 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Keeps Touching the Back of Vs Hair Like He Is a Puppy?
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was spotted continuously touching the back of his fellow member V's hair like he is a cute little puppy.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared a post on a popular online community that made all other ARMY laugh out loud.JUNGKOOK and VIn the post, there was a video of JUNGKOOK going behind V, who was writing a Christmas card.

Then, JUNGKOOK suddenly started touching the back of V's hair and did not stop touching it for ages. 

There was also another video of JUNGKOOK and V sitting next to each other at an awards ceremony.

JUNGKOOK went for V's back hair again in the similar manner.

V turned around this time to look at JUNGKOOK, but did not say anything about it as if he was used to JUNGKOOK touching the back of his hair like that.JUNGKOOK and VAlong with the videos, this ARMY wrote, "JUNGKOOK just wouldn't leave V's puffy back hair alone! He must love it a lot. His addiction has begun, guys."

Under this post, other ARMY left comments such as, "Awww this is just too cute!", "V almost looks like JUNGKOOK's puppy!", "Gosh, I'm jealous haha." and so on.
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙