[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Keeps Touching the Back of V's Hair Like He Is a Puppy?

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was spotted continuously touching the back of his fellow member V's hair like he is a cute little puppy.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared a post on a popular online community that made all other ARMY laugh out loud.In the post, there was a video of JUNGKOOK going behind V, who was writing a Christmas card.Then, JUNGKOOK suddenly started touching the back of V's hair and did not stop touching it for ages.There was also another video of JUNGKOOK and V sitting next to each other at an awards ceremony.JUNGKOOK went for V's back hair again in the similar manner.V turned around this time to look at JUNGKOOK, but did not say anything about it as if he was used to JUNGKOOK touching the back of his hair like that.Along with the videos, this ARMY wrote, "JUNGKOOK just wouldn't leave V's puffy back hair alone! He must love it a lot. His addiction has begun, guys."Under this post, other ARMY left comments such as, "Awww this is just too cute!", "V almost looks like JUNGKOOK's puppy!", "Gosh, I'm jealous haha." and so on.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)