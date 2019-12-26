[SBS Star] TAECYEON Shares His Future Plans as an Actor & Member of 2PM

Actor/K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON revealed what his plans are for the future in terms of his career.On December 23, fashion magazine GQ Korea released their recent interview with TAECYEON online.During the interview, TAECYEON answered some questions on his career plans.When asked whether if he would ever try to make it to Hollywood, TAECYEON answered, "While filming 'House of the Disappeared', Kim Yun-jin actually spoke to me about it. She told me that she believed I could make it and I should try it as soon as I could."He continued, "It may not happen right at this moment, but I do have a dream of becoming big there one day. I'll definitely try it when I gain enough courage."Then, TAECYEON was asked, "Will we ever see you back on stage? We would like to know what is going on with 2PM."TAECYEON responded, "Many members are in the military now, so it's hard for us to see each other. We gather together whenever we can though. When we do, we always talk about performing for our fans again."He went on, "We just haven't decided when exactly we'll be joining for a performance again, but it definitely will happen. I can assure you that."(Credit= GQ Korea)(SBS Star)