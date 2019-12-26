SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Turns Into Olaf from 'FROZEN' at the Airport
Published 2019.12.26
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee presented the most adorable airport fashion of all time during his recent overseas departure.

On December 26, TAEMIN arrived at Gimpo International Airport departing for Tokyo, Japan.
TAEMINTAEMINOn this day, the SHINee member made everyone at the airport go "Awww!" by wearing a cute headgear of 'Olaf', the snowman character from Disney's animated film 'FROZEN'. 

This was actually a "punishment" that TAEMIN has to carry out for failing a game round during his recent fan meeting 'LTM with SHINee WORLD' held on December 24 and 25.
TAEMINTAEMINThe punishment was for him to wear a cute costume as his airport fashion, and he reportedly lost both game rounds of two days; meaning that there is one more chance for his fans to witness TAEMIN being all cute at the airport.
 
Meanwhile, TAEMIN recently announced that he plans to hold his solo concert in March 2020.

(Credit= Walt Disney Company Korea, 'SHIN_TaemNee' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
