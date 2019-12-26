[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Turns Into Olaf from 'FROZEN' at the Airport

On December 26, TAEMIN arrived at Gimpo International Airport departing for Tokyo, Japan.
On this day, the SHINee member made everyone at the airport go "Awww!" by wearing a cute headgear of 'Olaf', the snowman character from Disney's animated film 'FROZEN'.
This was actually a "punishment" that TAEMIN has to carry out for failing a game round during his recent fan meeting 'LTM with SHINee WORLD' held on December 24 and 25.
The punishment was for him to wear a cute costume as his airport fashion, and he reportedly lost both game rounds of two days; meaning that there is one more chance for his fans to witness TAEMIN being all cute at the airport.
차 문이 열리네요 태민, 아니 올라프가 걸어나오죠 pic.twitter.com/kYvFDr1ntQ— 샤이탬니 (@SHIN_TaemNee) December 26, 2019
Meanwhile, TAEMIN recently announced that he plans to hold his solo concert in March 2020.
