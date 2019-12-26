SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Gets Caught Pretending to Look Cute & Pretty for Photos?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Gets Caught Pretending to Look Cute & Pretty for Photos?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.26 15:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Gets Caught Pretending to Look Cute & Pretty for Photos?
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YEJI got caught pretending to look cute and pretty for photos.

On December 24, ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment uploaded a video of the members of ITZY waiting to perform at an annual ceremony '2019 Asia Artist Awards' in their waiting room.

In the waiting room, there was YEJI sitting in front of a mirror after getting her make-up done.YEJIYEJI looked at the camera and commented with a smile, "I love my make-up today. It makes me look really pretty. I'm very much satisfied with it."

Not long after she said this, YEJI started taking photos of herself with her phone.

In order to look prettier in the photos, she made faces that helped enhance her cuteness and beauty.
YEJIWhile re-arranging her hair, she noticed that she was being filmed on camera.

Her jaw immediately dropped, and she covered it with her hand.

Then, YEJI burst into laughter and commented, "Oh my! Did I just get caught?"
 

Meanwhile, ITZY had the honor of taking the 'Rookie of the Year' home at '2019 Asia Artist Awards'.

(Credit= 'ITZY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙