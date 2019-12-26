[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Gets Caught Pretending to Look Cute & Pretty for Photos?

K-pop girl group ITZY's member YEJI got caught pretending to look cute and pretty for photos.On December 24, ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment uploaded a video of the members of ITZY waiting to perform at an annual ceremony '2019 Asia Artist Awards' in their waiting room.In the waiting room, there was YEJI sitting in front of a mirror after getting her make-up done.YEJI looked at the camera and commented with a smile, "I love my make-up today. It makes me look really pretty. I'm very much satisfied with it."Not long after she said this, YEJI started taking photos of herself with her phone.In order to look prettier in the photos, she made faces that helped enhance her cuteness and beauty.While re-arranging her hair, she noticed that she was being filmed on camera.Her jaw immediately dropped, and she covered it with her hand.Then, YEJI burst into laughter and commented, "Oh my! Did I just get caught?"Meanwhile, ITZY had the honor of taking the 'Rookie of the Year' home at '2019 Asia Artist Awards'.(Credit= 'ITZY' YouTube)(SBS Star)