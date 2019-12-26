[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Shares What It Was Like Filming a Commercial with Park Bo Gum

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI shared what it was like shooting a commercial with actor Park Bo Gum.On December 24 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', SEULGI and another Red Velvet member WENDY joined the talk.During the talk, the host Kim Tae Kyun mentioned SEULGI being chosen as the model for a soft drink alongside Park Bo Gum recently.SEULGI responded with a shy smile, "Ah yes, after being chosen as the new model, I went to shoot a commercial with Park Bo Gum."The K-pop star continued, "There were some other people around our age with us, and we had to pretend like we were having a party with them."She went on, "The shooting took place outside, and it was freezing on that day. I felt so cold."Lastly, she revealed what she thought of Park Bo Gum, "Park Bo Gum was very kind to me throughout the shooting. He was such a gentleman."Meanwhile, the new commercial featuring SEULGI and Park Bo Gum is planned to be unveiled next month.(Credit= Coca-Cola Company Korea, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)