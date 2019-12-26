[SBS Star] Fans Worry as KARA Han Seung Yeon Broke Down in Tears at the Airport

K-pop girl group KARA's member/actress Han Seung Yeon broke down in tears at the airport.On December 24, Han Seung Yeon arrived at Gimpo International Airport to take her flight to Japan for her scheduled promotions.As soon as she arrived, Han Seung Yeon looked down to avoid cameras and tried her best to hide her emotions.However, she eventually broke down in tears and collapsed on the floor, and her manager tried to calm her.After the getting her flight ticket, Han Seung Yeon greeted her fans and reporters with a bright smile on her face, managed to hide her sadness and hold back tears.Although the reason behind her tears are uncertain, many fans believed that Han Seung Yeon is still having a hard time after her fellow member Koo Ha Ra's recent passing.Fans commented, "It's so hard to see her trying to hold emotions in. "Stop filming her, for God's sake.", "Stay strong, Seung Yeon. We are here for you.", and more.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)