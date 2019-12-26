[SBS Star] Sleepy Says JIN Tried to Help After It Was Reported that He Was Financially Struggling

Hip-hop artist Sleepy revealed that JIN of K-pop boy group BTS tried to help him following his recent reports.Recently, Sleepy and his management agency TS Entertainment started a legal battle over their profit distribution.Afterwards, it was reported that Sleepy was financially struggling because of them.On December 25 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Sleepy expressed his deepest gratitude to those reached out to help him.Sleepy said, "Many tried to help me after the reports. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them."He continued, "Out of them, there was JIN as well. We became close while shooting 'Law of the Jungle' in the beginning of 2017 and stayed in frequent touch afterwards."Then, Sleepy shared that JIN messaged him the other day.Sleepy said, "JIN said, 'I hope you don't get me wrong, but... If things are too difficult for you, I can help a little. Don't hesitate to call me, hyung.' He basically offered me some financial help."He went on, "Everything talked about on the reports was my situation a long time. I'm honestly okay now. So, I thanked him and said that I would just take his love. His words really touched my heart though."After this episode was broadcast, a lot of people left comments online such as, "JIN, are you an angel?", "Not only worldwide handsome, but also worldwide kind.", "Awww how sweet of him!" and so on.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'sleepysta' Instagram)(SBS Star)