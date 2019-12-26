SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Gives His Sister a Gift with a Special Message
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Gives His Sister a Gift with a Special Message

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.26 10:45
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL gave his older sister Park Yoo-ra a meaningful gift.

On December 25, Park Yoo-ra shared photos of a gift that she had received from CHANYEOL on Christmas Eve.

In the caption, Park Yoo-ra wrote, "It wasn't a Christmas gift, but it arrived on Christmas Eve. #ParkSanta #loveutoo"CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raThe photos showed a pair of Apple's brand-new white wireless earphones.

What was so special about this gift was that it had a message on the case that said, "I love you, sister." with a heart.
CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raLater on, CHANYEOL left a playful comment under the post saying, "You know, I was going to write 'SAMSUNG' on it instead, but decided not to in the end."

Following that, he also wrote, "Hey, you need to cover the serial number."

In response to this, Park Yoo-ra commented, "Oopsy. I've registered it now, so don't worry."CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raUnlike some siblings, CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-ra are known to be very close to one another.

They frequently show off their closeness through social media and seen hanging out together.

(Credit= 'yooranna' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
