[SBS Star] FTISLAND to Be Rearranged As a 3-member Band
Published 2019.12.24 17:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FTISLAND to Be Rearranged As a 3-member Band
K-pop boy band FTISLAND will soon be rearranged as a band with three members, following its member Song Seung Hyun's departure.

On December 24, FTISLAND's management agency FNC Entertainment issued an official statement announcing the band's guitarist Song Seung Hyun's departure.

The agency also informed that the other three members of FTISLAND―Lee Hong Gi, Lee Jae Jin, and Choi Min Hwan―renewed their exclusive contract with the agency.
FTISLANDFNC Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

Our agency recently renewed contracts with FTISLAND's Lee Hong Gi, Lee Jae Jin, and Choi Min Hwan.

Regarding the direction of the team, we will speak with the members after all of them complete their mandatory military service.

We will do our best to fully support FTISLAND members so that they can continue to make music and expand their horizons in a variety of fields that bring out their individual strengths.

As of December 31, the other member Song Seung Hyun will be wrapping up his team activities as his exclusive contract ends.
FTISLANDSong Seung Hyun, who has also pursued an acting career through plays, musicals, short films, and web dramas, apart from his activities as FTISLAND, has decided to focus on his activities as an actor following the end of his contract.

Such decision was made after long and deep discussions with not only with our agency, but also with the other members.

Our agency and the members respect the difficult choice that Song Seung Hyun made, and we ask everyone to give your warm support and encouragement to the new journey of Song Seung Hyun, who has been with us for the past 11 years. Thank you.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
