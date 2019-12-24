SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Turn Seoul's Cheonggyecheon Purple Ahead of BTS V's Birthday
Published 2019.12.24 16:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Turn Seouls Cheonggyecheon Purple Ahead of BTS Vs Birthday
Ahead of V's birthday on December 30, fans of K-pop boy group BTS prepared a surprise gift to celebrate his birthday in the most special way. 

With V's birthday just around the corner, some fans sponsored '2019 Seoul Christmas Festival' to create a special zone called 'Purple V Zone' around Cheonggyecheon, the stream that runs through the center of Seoul.
V Birthday projectV Birthday projectThe beautifully-decorated 'Purple V Zone' glows in purple, the signature color that represents BTS.
V Birthday projectThis birthday project is extra special because V has become the first celebrity to have this special zone at Cheonggyecheon, which is also one of the most famous tourist attractions of Seoul.
V Birthday projectV Birthday projectMeanwhile, '2019 Seoul Christmas Festival' takes place from December 13 to January 1, 2020.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
