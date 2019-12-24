[SBS Star] Fans Turn Seoul's Cheonggyecheon Purple Ahead of BTS V's Birthday

Ahead of V's birthday on December 30, fans of K-pop boy group BTS prepared a surprise gift to celebrate his birthday in the most special way.With V's birthday just around the corner, some fans sponsored '2019 Seoul Christmas Festival' to create a special zone called 'Purple V Zone' around Cheonggyecheon, the stream that runs through the center of Seoul.The beautifully-decorated 'Purple V Zone' glows in purple, the signature color that represents BTS.This birthday project is extra special because V has become the first celebrity to have this special zone at Cheonggyecheon, which is also one of the most famous tourist attractions of Seoul.Meanwhile, '2019 Seoul Christmas Festival' takes place from December 13 to January 1, 2020.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)