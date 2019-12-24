SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Excites ARMY with a New BTS Teaser
Published 2019.12.24 14:00 Updated 2019.12.24 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Excites ARMY with a New BTS Teaser
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has dropped a surprise teaser image, hyping up anticipation towards the group's potential tour for 2020.

On December 24 at noon (KST), Big Hit Entertainment shared a new teaser on the agency's official Twitter account.
BTSThe teaser image shows the seven members of BTS reflected on a surface of water, with the text "TOUR" and the agency and BTS logo.

Along with the teaser image, Big Hit Entertainment left a simple caption that reads, "April 2020. Stay tuned."
BTSBTSWith no further details shared regarding the teaser image or the potential new tour for BTS, many fans all across the globe are sharing their excitement.

Some comments include, "Are you serious? My hands are shaking.", "Goosebumps, oh my god! Can't wait to see what they have in store.", "I'm literally crying.", and more.
BTSBTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend SBS' year-end music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' tomorrow (December 25), which will be aired live at 5:50PM KST.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
