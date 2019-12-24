SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Makes a Meaningful Donation in DANITY's Name
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Makes a Meaningful Donation in DANITY's Name

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.24 11:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Makes a Meaningful Donation in DANITYs Name
Singer Kang Daniel has made a meaningful donation to help those in need under his fan club DANITY's name ahead of the holidays.

On December 24, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment revealed that the singer recently made a donation of 30 million won (approximately 25,800 dollars) to a welfare organization called 'Snail of Love'.

According to the agency, the donation will be used to provide cochlear implants and hearing aids to those in need, and it was made under the name of DANITY.
Kang DanielIn addition, KONNECT Entertainment also donated 31,000 coal briquettes to Korea Coal Bank, which provides free coal briquettes to underprivileged homes.
Kang DanielThe agency said, "Kang Daniel wanted more people to spend a warm Christmas. He recently celebrated his birthday on December 10, and many fans extended a helping hand to those in need in celebration of his birthday."

They continued, "Ahead of Christmas, Kang Daniel himself also made the donation to repay the love and support that was given from the fans."
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel is currently halting all activities after announcing that he was diagnosed with depression and psychological anxiety.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙