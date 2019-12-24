SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Flaunts Her Talent While Dancing to 'Already'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Flaunts Her Talent While Dancing to 'Already'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.24 10:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Flaunts Her Talent While Dancing to Already
Singer/actress Suzy channeled her inner dancer for the first time in a while and shared her dance practice videos online.

On December 23, Suzy updated her Instagram with a series of videos that were taken in a dance studio.
SuzyIn the video, Suzy wildly dances to Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer's 'Already', one of the original soundtracks of Disney's 2019 live-action movie 'The Lion King'.

Famous choreographer Choi Hyojin partnered up with Suzy, while Suzy captioned the videos that the whole dance practice is just for fun.
SuzySuzyUpon watching Suzy's breathtaking dance moves, fans commented, "I miss singer Suzy so much!", "Patiently waiting for her singer comeback.", "What a talented individual she is!", and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

재미로 1 with @hyojin__choi__ ��

숮이 ������������������������(@skuukzky)님의 공유 게시물님,

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

재미로 2 with @hyojin__choi__ ��

숮이 ������������������������(@skuukzky)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Suzy's latest film 'Ashfall' is currently available in theaters in success, garnering two million moviegoers as of this week.

(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙