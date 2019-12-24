[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Flaunts Her Talent While Dancing to 'Already'

Singer/actress Suzy channeled her inner dancer for the first time in a while and shared her dance practice videos online.On December 23, Suzy updated her Instagram with a series of videos that were taken in a dance studio.In the video, Suzy wildly dances to Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer's 'Already', one of the original soundtracks of Disney's 2019 live-action movie 'The Lion King'.Famous choreographer Choi Hyojin partnered up with Suzy, while Suzy captioned the videos that the whole dance practice is just for fun.Upon watching Suzy's breathtaking dance moves, fans commented, "I miss singer Suzy so much!", "Patiently waiting for her singer comeback.", "What a talented individual she is!", and more.Meanwhile, Suzy's latest film 'Ashfall' is currently available in theaters in success, garnering two million moviegoers as of this week.(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)