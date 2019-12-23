[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Delivers Coal Briquettes to Homes for the 9th Consecutive Winter

Actor Park Hae Jin delivered coal briquettes to homes once again this year.Recently, Park Hae Jin and 30 firefighters took part in coal briquettes delivering volunteer work.On this day, Park Hae Jin and the firefighters successfully delivered 3,000 coal briquettes to underprivileged homes in Daegu.This is not the first time for Park Hae Jin to deliver coal briquettes to homes; it is his ninth winter to do so.Every winter, Park Hae Jin would gather with others such as his staff members or other volunteer workers to give warmth to homes in the freezing winter.After the delivery, Park Hae Jin commented, "I will not hesitate to do anything more to make the world a better place. I'll definitely continue to help people in need."Currently, Park Hae Jin is given a huge round of applause for going out of his way to deliver coal briquettes on a cold day nine years in a row.(Credit= 'mountain_movement' Instagram)(SBS Star)