SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & IRENE to Perform a Duet Stage at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & IRENE to Perform a Duet Stage at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.23 17:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & IRENE to Perform a Duet Stage at 2019 SBS Gayo Daejun
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and IRENE of girl group Red Velvet are busy preparing a special collaboration stage for '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

On December 23, it has been revealed that Cha Eun-woo and IRENE will perform a duet stage at SBS' year-end music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.
Cha Eun-woo, IRENEAccording to reports, Cha Eun-woo and IRENE will sing a duet song together under the theme of 'retouch', while no further details revealed for the two's upcoming stage.

In addition, Red Velvet's WENDY, OH MY GIRL's SEUNGHEE, GFRIEND's Eunha, and MAMAMOO's Solar will team up for another special stage.
WENDY, SEUNGHEE, Eunha, SolarThe four talented vocalists are reportedly preparing a spectacular joint stage of an OST from a popular animated film.
2019 SBS Gayo DaejunMeanwhile, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' will be held on December 25 at 5:50PM KST at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Check out the full lineup in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube, SM Entertainment, Fantagio, WM Entertainment, Source Music, RBW)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙