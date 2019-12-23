[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & IRENE to Perform a Duet Stage at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and IRENE of girl group Red Velvet are busy preparing a special collaboration stage for '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.On December 23, it has been revealed that Cha Eun-woo and IRENE will perform a duet stage at SBS' year-end music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.According to reports, Cha Eun-woo and IRENE will sing a duet song together under the theme of 'retouch', while no further details revealed for the two's upcoming stage.In addition, Red Velvet's WENDY, OH MY GIRL's SEUNGHEE, GFRIEND's Eunha, and MAMAMOO's Solar will team up for another special stage.The four talented vocalists are reportedly preparing a spectacular joint stage of an OST from a popular animated film.Meanwhile, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' will be held on December 25 at 5:50PM KST at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Check out the full lineup in the video below:(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube, SM Entertainment, Fantagio, WM Entertainment, Source Music, RBW)(SBS Star)