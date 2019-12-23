SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX KEN Flawlessly Covers 'Into the Unknown' with a Perfect Custom Elsa Outfit
[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX KEN Flawlessly Covers 'Into the Unknown' with a Perfect Custom Elsa Outfit

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.23 15:47
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX KEN Flawlessly Covers Into the Unknown with a Perfect Custom Elsa Outfit
K-pop boy group VIXX's member KEN flawlessly covered 'Into the Unknown' with a perfect custom Elsa outfit.

On December 20, KEN shared a new video on his personal YouTube.

The video was of KEN singing 'Into the Unknown'―sound track of Walt Disney Pictures' animated film 'FROZEN II'.KENThis was not an ordinary cover video; KEN had completely turned himself into the character Elsa.

Not only did he try to look like Elsa with his hair, make-up and outfit, but he also tried to portray Elsa's mixed emotions as much as he could.

His detailed Elsa look, impressive expression of emotions, creativity of the video and great singing skills all caught the attention of a lot of people around the world.
KENIt has only been three days since KEN uploaded the video, but it has surpassed 100,000 views already.

Under the video, there were comments such as, "Who is this? This video is legendary, man!", "Only KEN could pull this off the way he did!", "It's hilarious! He clearly is having so much fun as well." and so on.
 

(Credit= '재환JaeHwan' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
