[SBS Star] BTS V Comforts a Fan Who Is Struggling with Relationships

V of K-pop boy group BTS comforted a fan who is having a hard time dealing with relationships through warm comments.On December 22, V took some time to interact with his fans via BTS' online fan community, Weverse.One ARMY (BTS' fan club) wrote, "I'm exhausted by human relationships. I'm having a really hard time and unable to sleep. Whenever I have so many thoughts in my mind, I comfort myself by smiling as I watch you guys (BTS). Thank you."To this, V commented, "I feel you. When I was younger, I used to approach people first because I genuinely liked them. But now I think a lot of people see me as V, rather than Kim Taehyung."He continued, "Because of things like these, I think my personality has changed a lot. I only have people who are really on my side now. I understand you."V left another comment that says, "I am young too, and I have this wish in my mind that I would never make an enemy and everyone can be on my side."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse)(SBS Star)